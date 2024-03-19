Worthington Steel (WS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Worthington Steel to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Worthington Steel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of WS opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $11,187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $9,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $5,291,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

