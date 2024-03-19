Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $77.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

