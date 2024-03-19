XOS (XOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOS opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Get XOS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XOS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 623.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 1,011.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on XOS to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

View Our Latest Report on XOS

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.