XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after buying an additional 2,793,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in XPeng by 1,500.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,058,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.98. XPeng has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

