XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.98.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
XPeng Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of XPeng stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.98. XPeng has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
