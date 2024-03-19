York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.28

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and traded as low as $17.80. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

York Traditions Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

About York Traditions Bank

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

