Zacks Research Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,397 shares of company stock worth $20,733,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.