Zacks Research Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

DNLI stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,736,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after buying an additional 631,878 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,604 shares of company stock worth $1,161,976 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

