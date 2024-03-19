Zacks Research Comments on ICF International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

ICF International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 52 week low of $104.19 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 269,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.