Zacks Research Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.10). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.41) EPS.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $329.83 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $329.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.29.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,924,500 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.