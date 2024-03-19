Zacks Research Comments on PG&E Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for PG&E in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PCG stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

