Zacks Research Comments on United Therapeutics Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.57. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $21.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $233.97 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,158,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total transaction of $1,367,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,474.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $7,014,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

