Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Research Report on DGX
Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE DGX opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics
In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Honest Company is Undergoing an Honestly Solid Turnaround
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- LifeMD Shares Come Back to Life on GLP-1 Business Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.