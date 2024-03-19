Zacks Research Weighs in on Invesco Ltd.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Invesco in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.