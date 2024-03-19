Zacks Research Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

