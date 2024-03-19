Zacks Research Weighs in on OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.5 %

OUT opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.