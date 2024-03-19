Zacks Research Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of PLNT opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

