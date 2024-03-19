Zacks Research Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Middleby in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $158.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Middleby by 426.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 178,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Middleby by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after acquiring an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

