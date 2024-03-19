Zacks Research Weighs in on TriMas Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRS

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.69. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.