Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zhihu by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zhihu by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

