Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
