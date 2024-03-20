1,036 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at PayPal
In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
