1,048 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

