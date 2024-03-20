1,719 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $55,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.65 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Reinsurance Group of America

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.