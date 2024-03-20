183 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,099 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,565. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $289.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

