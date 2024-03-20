2,517 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

