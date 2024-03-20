2,709 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

