2,996 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 8,642,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 529,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 262,536 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

