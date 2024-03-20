2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

TSVT opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 216.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $279,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

