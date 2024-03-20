40,458 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.