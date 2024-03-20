472 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

