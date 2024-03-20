50,448 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

