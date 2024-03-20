5,950 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.03 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

