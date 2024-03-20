5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.81. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

