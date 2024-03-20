643 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 643 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $8,502,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $11,313,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 247,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,560 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $101.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

