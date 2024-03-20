743 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 284,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 600,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,436,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

UPS stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

