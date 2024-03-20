809 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
