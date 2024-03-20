921 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

