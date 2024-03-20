AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

IDDTF stock opened at C$31.87 on Wednesday. AB Industrivärden has a 52 week low of C$31.87 and a 52 week high of C$31.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.70.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

