ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

