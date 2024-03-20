Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Acacia Research stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $21,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 188.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 287.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 906,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 132.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 562,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 706.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 532,301 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

