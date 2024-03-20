Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $94,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

ASO stock opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

