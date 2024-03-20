Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

