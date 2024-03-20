Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Redburn Atlantic from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $378.01 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $250.01 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $3,040,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 387.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.