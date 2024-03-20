Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $395.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $363.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Accenture stock opened at $378.01 on Monday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $250.01 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.93 and its 200 day moving average is $339.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

