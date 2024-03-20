Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

