Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 24.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

