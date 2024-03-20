Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $290.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.