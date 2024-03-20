AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,424 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of AECOM worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

