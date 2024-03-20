Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

