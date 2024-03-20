Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
